Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 706,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,163. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

