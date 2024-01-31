Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 808 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,796,187. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

