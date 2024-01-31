Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.91. 11,238,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,399,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.