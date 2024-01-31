Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 242 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,057 ($2,615.05).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,390.29).

On Thursday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 272 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.52 ($2,389.42).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 850 ($10.81). 77,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,763. The company has a market cap of £485.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4,486.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 765.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 646.51.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

