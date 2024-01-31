Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

