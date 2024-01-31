Imperial Oil Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $58.89 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.