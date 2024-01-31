Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $785.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $789.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

