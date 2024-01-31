Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $55.31 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,636 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.83% of Trex worth $55,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

TREX opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

