Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.06 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.