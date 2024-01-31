Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

