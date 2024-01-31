ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after buying an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,532,000 after buying an additional 3,583,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,420,000 after buying an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

