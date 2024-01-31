IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Declares GBX 13.56 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 713 ($9.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 737.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IGG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 959.75 ($12.20).

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

