iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $168.05 million and $84.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016342 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,503.47 or 1.00055879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011004 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00190232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.42453456 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $89,219,944.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”



