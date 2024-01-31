Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,500 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 153,103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 132,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

