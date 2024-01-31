Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $437,000 Investment in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tanger by 4.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tanger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKT opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

