Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $266,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

