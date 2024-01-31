Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Humana worth $95,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $384.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.89. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

