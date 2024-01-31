HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $623.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $635.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

