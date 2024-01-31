Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.82. 167,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.23. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $347.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.57.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

