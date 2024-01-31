Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.