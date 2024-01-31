Honeywell International (HON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

