Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
HOLI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
