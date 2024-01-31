Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

HOLI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.