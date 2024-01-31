High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
