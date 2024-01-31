Henderson International Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.92 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.2 %

HINT opened at GBX 158.71 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.18. The company has a market cap of £311.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,319.83. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson International Income

In related news, insider Mai Fenton acquired 3,193 shares of Henderson International Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,454.20). 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Henderson International Income (LON:HINT)

