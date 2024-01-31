Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.75

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.75 and last traded at $141.41, with a volume of 1399003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.57.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 141,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.