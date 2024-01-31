Head to Head Survey: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 8.80 -$116.15 million ($3.46) -34.10 NEXGEL $2.05 million 6.45 -$4.75 million ($0.48) -4.81

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.8% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -22.19% -46.35% -24.13% NEXGEL -76.64% -38.69% -25.90%

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats NEXGEL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

