Head to Head Contrast: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $1.44 billion 0.23 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -22.50 Wah Fu Education Group $10.69 million 0.82 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Wah Fu Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Wah Fu Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

