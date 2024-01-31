Head-To-Head Comparison: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -857.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 1 0 2.20 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.96 $109.33 million $0.39 23.97 Brandywine Realty Trust $513.47 million 1.68 $53.82 million ($0.07) -71.43

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91% Brandywine Realty Trust -1.92% -0.63% -0.25%

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

