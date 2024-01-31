Head to Head Analysis: XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) versus FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XBP Europe and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 9 0 2.60

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $289.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14% FLEETCOR Technologies 25.68% 39.20% 7.79%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares XBP Europe and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBP Europe and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 6.26 $954.33 million $12.75 23.29

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Europe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats XBP Europe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

