Head-To-Head Analysis: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 122.33 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 114.26 -$972.26 million ($53,814.27) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Mercurity Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51%

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

