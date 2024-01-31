HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $309.33 and last traded at $308.09, with a volume of 189398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.59.

The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.63.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

