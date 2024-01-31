HC Wainwright Increases Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $124.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

TRNS opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. Transcat has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 1.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

