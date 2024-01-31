Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,315. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $750.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 284.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 590,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 365.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawaiian

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.