Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE COLD opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

