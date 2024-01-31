Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

