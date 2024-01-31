Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 533.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $21,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ACA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

