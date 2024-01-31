Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,491 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

