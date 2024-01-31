Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $96,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 184.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 953.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

