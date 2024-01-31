Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 443.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.