Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 44,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

