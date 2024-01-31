Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.