Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 6,489 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

SVC stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

