Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,079. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average is $233.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

