Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

