Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.60.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.49. 111,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

