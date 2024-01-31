Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,260,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,879,563. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.63.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

