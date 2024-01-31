Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

