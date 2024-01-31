Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 43,856 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,634,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,785. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

