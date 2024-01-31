Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 2.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.64. 1,199,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,018. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,479,700. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

