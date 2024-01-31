GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend of GBX 16

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GSK Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,590.20 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,485.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596 ($20.29).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
